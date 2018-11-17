Big game on any stage: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Syracuse

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) runs for a touchdown against Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Senior Dexter Williams has been through countless ups and downs during his four years at Notre Dame. Injury, suspension, an arrest, the emotions of helping his ailing mother all of it has weighed down Williams at times. He has emerged just the same as the workhorse running back for the third-ranked Fighting Irish, and a key reason Notre Dame has legitimate hopes of making the playoff.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)