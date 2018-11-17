Cockfield has 24 pts but A-State men fall to Grand Canyon

Press Release from Grand Canyon Athletics
Grand Canyon kept its GCU Arena record immaculate by beating Arkansas State 96-72 Friday night, giving GCU the fourth-most home wins in Division I over the past four seasons.
GCU's 52 home wins trail only St. Mary's (55), Oregon (53) and Louisville (53). The Lopes continued a streak of blowouts on a three-game homestand that sets up GCU to head next week to the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, Calif., where it will face Seton Hall in the first round on Thursday.
After 42- and 17-point victories on Friday and Monday, GCU (3-1) used an Oscar Frayer-fueled burst of 16-3 to close the first half and pull away from the Red Wolves (1-2). Like Monday's win against Jacksonville, the Lopes bench was crucial to fend off an early threat from the visitors.
The Lopes used a lineup featuring both point guards, senior Trey Drechsel and sophomore Damari Milstead, with Frayer, junior reserve power forward Matt Jackson and senior power forward Michael Finke to keep Arkansas State to 1-of-10 shooting and a shot-clock violation over nearly the final six minutes of the first half.
Finke, the graduate transfer from Illinois, had his best game as a Lopes with 11 of his 15 points coming in the second half, when GCU gradually expanded its lead into the 20s. He was one of six Lopes players who scored in double figures (Milstead 14, Frayer 13, Drechsel 10, Carlos Johnson 10 and Alessandro Lever 10) for the first time in program history.
Milstead also set a career high with five steals, helping the Lopes get into transition. He was a major cog in a bench that scored 46 points.
GCU shot 49.2 percent form the field and capitalized on getting inside for 46 points in the paint and Arkansas State fouls that led to 27-of-33 Lopes free throw shooting.