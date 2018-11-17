Cockfield has 24 pts but A-State men fall to Grand Canyon

Finke, the graduate transfer from Illinois, had his best game as a Lopes with 11 of his 15 points coming in the second half, when GCU gradually expanded its lead into the 20s. He was one of six Lopes players who scored in double figures (Milstead 14, Frayer 13, Drechsel 10, Carlos Johnson 10 and Alessandro Lever 10) for the first time in program history.