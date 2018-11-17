Fill the Food Bank donations will provide over 180,000 meals

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced the donation totals from the 2018 Fill the Food Bank event.
Fill the Food Bank is a joint effort between KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group to stock the food bank shelves for the holidays.
Executive Director Christie Jordan said after tallying, the food bank will be able to provide 189,788 meals to families who would otherwise do without.
Jordan said she was thrilled with the turnout, and excited to surpass the intended goal of 150,000 meals.
“To us, it’s food, to others, it’s hope,” Jordan said. “And so, I appreciate how everybody gives and supports the Food Bank because it’s only through the generosity of others that we’re able to do this work.”
If you could not make it out to Fill the Food Bank, the Food Bank of NEA is always accepting donations.
