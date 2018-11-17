First aid group receives major donation to help first responders

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Stop the Bleeding Foundation providing training and supplies first aid kits to Region 8′s first responders.
The group recently received a nearly $150,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield to keep training and supplying.
Spencer Guinn, from the Stop the Bleeding Foundation says that the training they give to first responders has already made a big difference in the community.
“The 2-year-old baby that was stabbed and the police officer was on-site," Guinn said. "Without this training, that baby probably does not survive.”
Guinn says that local agencies tell them that their training is some of the best that their staff has received.
The group also trains church staff, city employees and school faculty.
Guinn said you never know who could be the first to help you when you have an accident.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page to find out when the group will be having its next first aid training session.
