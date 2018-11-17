Jonesboro VFW named “purple heart” chapter

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Jonesboro’s VFW Post 1991 has a new distinction.
They were designated as a Purple Heart Post--The first in the state of Arkansas.
The designation is granted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and will serve as a reminder of sacrifices our soldiers have made.
They post hopes that other area VFW’s follow suit to encourage other Purple Heart veterans.
“[We want them]To notice that we are in support of the purple heart,” Mark Davis, commander of post 1991 said. "And that the younger veterans that has received purple hearts, during these conflicts, can know that they have a place to go.”
Post 1991 will now go into the National Purple Heart Registry.
The award is given to wounded combat veterans and families of those who didn't make it back and is the oldest military award.
The nearest Purple Heart VFW post is in Texas.
