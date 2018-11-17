ASP: Four-vehicle crash reported on East Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A four-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of East Johnson Avenue Friday night caused multiple injuries.
According to Arkansas State Police Sr. Cpl. Chuck Wilson, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Craighead County deputies and emergency crews went to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant. The crash happened in the Farville area, halfway between Jonesboro and Brookland, at the stop light.
There is no report yet on the severity of the injuries.
In addition to ASP, Brookland police and Brookland firefighters also responded to the scene.
