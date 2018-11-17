New regulations approved for turtle harvesting

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has set a series of new regulations dealing with the issue of aquatic turtle harvesting, with the regulations impacting commercial opportunities.
According to a media release Friday, the commission voted to approve the regulations which take effect Jan. 1.
The regulations, according to AGFC, include:
* Capping the sale of annual commercial turtle harvest-related permit holders to 150 per year for 2019-2021.
* Closing the Gulf Coastal Plain to commercial aquatic turtle harvest.
* Closing the St. Francis River in Clay and Greene counties to commercial aquatic turtle harvest.
* Clarifying that anyone holding wild caught aquatic turtles for commercial transfer purposes must have an Aquatic Turtle Dealer Permit.
* Prohibiting the harvest of Razorback Musk Turtles.
* Requiring the submission of at least one reporter per harvester per year in order to renew a commercial harvester or dealer permit.
Officials say the changes will help to regulate and monitor the commercial harvest of the animals.
