President Trump headed to Tupelo, Biloxi ahead of Senate runoff

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - President Trump will be in Tupelo and Biloxi one day before the U.S. Senate runoff election.
The president will be campaigning for interim U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith is facing opponent Mike Espy on Tuesday, November 27.
The president is scheduled to make the first campaign stop at 5 p.m. November 26 at the Tupelo Regional Airport. People will be allowed into the event at 2 p.m. that day.
The next rally will be the same day at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum starting at 8 p.m in Biloxi.
Tickets for the events can be reserved online at donaldjtrump.com. Only two tickets can be reserved for each mobile phone number submitted.
