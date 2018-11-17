School projects highest graduation rate in years

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local high school that has put a focus on improving graduation rates is projecting its highest rate in years.
Westside High School received numbers from the state that calculate a 93 percent graduation rate for 2018.
Several changes were made to target the graduation rate after about one in four students did not graduate in 2013.
New classes, added internship opportunities, and offering dual-credit college courses have made all the difference.
"Creating those environments where they can really be engaged outside of class while gaining work skills, that's really kept our kids engaged with our system," Principal Michael Graham said.
The school also uses an intervention program and advisory program to keep an eye on student progress.
And Graham said the rate is only going to increase over the next two years, estimating 97 percent by 2020.
