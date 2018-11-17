Town holds ribbon cutting ceremony to announce opening of storm shelter

AMAGON, AR (KAIT) - City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Amagon announcing the grand opening of an emergency shelter.
The shelter was designed to allow the Jackson County community and those traveling through the area safety during bad weather.
Amagon Mayor Allen Brumley said Friday the shelter will hold at least 100 people.
It’s a great relief to our community and the surrounding area,” Brumley said.
The safe room idea began two years ago when former Amagon Mayor Gerald Brumley was in office and Brumley worked with city officials to make sure the project was finished.
Brumley was the guest speaker and shared why the safe room is important.
“No one in this town should have to worry about where to go during a tornado," Brumley said.
City officials said that a lot of people had a helping hand in the project.
The emergency shelter cost a total of $290,000.
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded $240,000 for the construction of the safe room while the United States Department of Agriculture provided $50,000.
State Representative Dwight Tosh said he wanted to thank Brumley for the commitment toward completing the project.
“It’s nice to see so many step up from state agencies, and all the different people who gave a helping hand.” Tosh said.
