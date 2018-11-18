“Family Volunteer Day” celebrated at Human Development Center

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Saturday was national “Family Volunteer Day,” and one Region 8 group in Jonesboro volunteered to hang out with their family, despite some not being related.
The Jonesboro Human Development Center Volunteer Council hosted an arts and crafts day, where Cynthia Wilson says that she hopes volunteers learned that the special needs community isn’t so different.
“Really what we wanna do we wanna show children to stop looking for the things that make us different," Wilson said. “Look for the things that makes us more alike.”
The crafts made at Saturday’s event will be used as decorations for the volunteer council’s upcoming event, the Be Your Own Beautiful Gala.
The Gala is scheduled for spring of next year.
