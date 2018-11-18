Jaycees taking toys for kids

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -With the holidays coming up, we may take a lot of things for granted. But for some they might not be able to celebrate the way we do.
That's why the Jonesboro Jaycees stepped in.
They held a toy drive on Highland drive Saturday to gather toys for needy children so that they too can have a gift these holidays.
Hilary Trickey of the Jaycees says that this drive is what she lives for.
My husband and I, we’ve always always cared about our community," Trickey said. “And we wanna give back to where we live and it just means the world to make sure that every child has a toy on Christmas.”
The Jaycees will be collecting unwrapped toys and taking monetary donations from now until December 1.
Distribution of the toys will be on December 7.
If you know of a child in need and want to sign up for them to receive gifts, visit one of the remaining sign up events listed here.
