Man strikes 2 officers with vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two officers were hit by a car in an attempt to detain a suspect in South Memphis.
The officers were responding to an armed party call on the 200 block of Elder.
The suspect fled the scene in a car, striking the officers.
One officer has been transported in non-critical condition with a possible leg injury.
The suspect struck another car and a fire hydrant, once he drove off from the scene.
He is now in custody and is being transported in critical condition due to injuries received from the crash.
The suspect also had children in the car with him when he fled the scene. The children will be transported to Lebonheur and appear to only have minor injuries.
