Martial Arts school combats bullying

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Joey Perry’s Martial Arts Academy held a free self defense workshop to help kids stand up to bullying Saturday.
The kids learned foundational martial arts and self defense techniques.
Joey Perry said he put this on because bullying is a big problem for kids.
“It happens at school, it happens out in the public,” Perry said. “So for us it’s just a matter of community service and make sure that we can educate the kids, educate the parents on what they can do verbally and physically to protect themselves.”
Perry says that not only do the kids learn, but also their parents learn how to communicate to kids on how to stand up to bullying.
He said that they try to build confidence in kids and encourages parents to help support their kids dreams and aspirations.
