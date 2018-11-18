Mizzou roars to win over Tennessee

Missouri: Don't bet against the Tigers in November. Missouri improved its November record to 9-2 under third-year coach Barry Odom. The Tigers won easily Saturday even though an ankle injury limited Damarea Crockett to three carries for 10 yards after he rushed for over 100 yards each of the last two weeks. Missouri has won its last eight November games. Last year, the Tigers won their final six regular-season games before falling to Texas in the Texas Bowl.