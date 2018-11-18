Poplar Bluff police: Man arrested in murder over dispute over bicycle

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) - A $500,000 cash or surety bond was set Saturday for a man accused of second-degree murder in what police say involved an altercation involving a dispute over a bicycle, Poplar Bluff police said.
According to Lt. Josh Stewart, Skylar Carter of Poplar Bluff was arrested Nov. 17 after officers went to the intersection of Woodrow and Henry Streets around 9:20 a.m. after getting a call about two people fighting.
Officers later found a 59-year-old white male lying in a ditch unresponsive, Stewart said. The man, whose name was not released pending notifying next of kin, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police then went to locate a suspect in the case and had spoken to witnesses, who said Carter had left on foot.
However, Carter went back to the scene and turned himself into authorities.
Stewart said Carter, who is being held in the Butler County Justice Center, is cooperating with the investigation.
The autopsy on the victim in the case is scheduled to happen Nov. 18, Stewart said, noting the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Butler County Coroner’s Office have assisted in the investigation.
