Sheriff: Man killed in boating accident

“Persons on another boat in the same area had stopped to provide assistance and it was reported that there was a male and a female on the shore, with the male being seriously injured and unresponsive,” Montgomery said in the statement. “Paramedics with the ambulance service at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home were transported by boat over to the area where these people were on the shoreline. The injured man (Jones) was subsequently transported to the Emergency Room at the hospital but he did not survive his injuries.”