Bono residents come together for dinner

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The city of Bono, along with the Bono Church of Christ held a community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday.
The dinner was held to share and spread the love of Bono throughout the community.
Mayor Dan Shaw, who’s also a member of the church, says that he loves seeing the residents' reaction.
“I love watching these people smile and serve,” Shaw said. “I love seeing the people eat and be happy and filled.”
This is the second year Bono has put on this dinner.
He wants folks to see that the city and his church are open and trying to do good things for the community.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.