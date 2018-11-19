Foster parents hold clothing drive for children

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Foster Family Community and Christians 4 Kids were out at Walmart on Highland Drive Sunday collecting donations for children in the foster care system as a part of their inaugural “Join the Drive” clothing drive.
They took donated socks, underwear, hats and gloves to help fill the clothing closet for foster kids in Craighead and Greene counties.
For the volunteers, helping foster children is what they feel they were made to do.
“I think as long as I could remember I always wanted to be a foster parent," said Sasha Sharp, volunteer and foster parent. "We’ve adopted four kids and I just always wanted to be a mommy so, this is the way that it happened. That’s just how God meant it to be.”
“As a little kid, I thought I could save the world,” said Deanndra Whitaker, another volunteer and foster parent. “As a foster parent I thought I could save the world by helping families.”
Over 250 kids are in foster care in Craighead and Greene counties, where Foster Family Community works.
The items they took in are some of the most needed for the foster children’s closet.
