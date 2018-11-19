NEA Baptist holds Christmas tree lighting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
On Sunday, hospital staff and administrators gathered in the main lobby to light their Christmas tree.
Along with the tree lighting, Beth Damphousse read Christmas stories to the children. Christmas carols, holiday snacks, and pictures with Santa helped put everyone in the holiday spirit.
NEA Baptist showed off their “Lights of Love” luminaries, which were purchased in honor or memory of loved ones.
Proceeds from “Lights of Love” benefit the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation’s Marc Ford Patient Assistance Fund.
