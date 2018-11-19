Nov. 19: Foggy start; man trapped in farm equipment

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: A cold front moved through Region 8 overnight, providing clouds and light rain.
Temperatures near 40 with higher humidity has produced light fog across the area.
Highs today will only reach the low 50s with west-northwest winds at 7 to 12 m.p.h.
Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast
Making headlines:
Clay County sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews responded Sunday night to a report of a man trapped in a piece of farming equipment.
A dispute over a bicycle ended with one Region 8 man dead and another in jail facing a charge of murder.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” President Trump said after touring the devastation left behind by the California wildfires. This morning, he’s promising federal aid and support.
