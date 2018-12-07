Arkansas panel OKs May cutoff for applying herbicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas panel has given initial approval to allowing restricted use of an herbicide that was banned following complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused damage.
The Arkansas Plant Board on Thursday approved new restrictions for the use of dicamba. The new restrictions prohibit dicamba's in-crop use from May 21 to Oct. 31. The rule includes a one-mile buffer zone around research stations, organic crops, specialty crops, non-tolerant dicamba crops and other sensitive crops for applications from April 16 to May 20.
The state had previously banned dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31.
The rule now goes to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for review. If he approves it, a 30-day public comment period will take place before the board's final vote.
