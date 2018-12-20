Arkansas State OL Lanard Bonner reflects on East-West Shrine Game invite

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arizona Bowl won’t be the final game for Lanard Bonner in an Arkansas State helmet.
The senior offensive lineman accepted an invite to the 94th East-West Shrine Game. Bonner is a two-time selection on the All-Sun Belt First Team. The Red Wolves explosive offense doesn’t happen without the Alabama native anchoring the offensive line.
Bonner will play January 19th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kickoff is at 1:30pm from Tropicana Field, you can watch him on NFL Network.
