72nd NEA Tournament Central

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 72nd NEA Tournament features 3 divisions and 2 sites. Bracket games are played at First National Bank Arena, consolation matchups at Bearcat Arena.
We’ll update this page all tournament long. Click on scores in blue to see highlights.
72nd NEA Tournament
Saturday, December 15th (First National Bank Arena)
Manila 39, East Poinsett County 28 (girls highlights)
Rector 62, Marked Tree 58 (OT) (girls highlights)
Buffalo Island Central 39, Armorel 30 (girls highlights)
Trumann 46, Tuckerman 32 (girls highlights)
Buffalo Island Central 56, Marmaduke 49 (boys highlights)
Cross County 57, Palestine-Wheatley 31 (boys highlights)
Salem 69, Armorel 54 (boys highlights)
Thursday, December 20th (First National Bank Arena)
Palestine-Wheatley 48, Cross County 46 (girls highlights)
Viola 44, Mammoth Spring 33 (girls highlights)
Marmaduke 51, Izard County 35 (girls highlights)
Riverside 56, Harrisburg 29 (boys highlights)
Riverside 67, Newport 38 (girls highlights)
Tuckerman 61, BIC 42 (boys highlights)
Friday, December 21st (First National Bank Arena)
Rector 41, Manila 39 (girls highlights)
Marmaduke 74, Viola 67 (OT) (girls highlights)
Palestine-Wheatley 32, Buffalo Island Central 27 (girls highlights)
Riverside 48, Trumann 41 (girls highlights)
Valley View 46, Westside 20 (girls highlights)
Brookland 63, Rivercrest 20 (girls highlights)
Batesville 65, Cave City 43 (girls highlights)
Nettleton 78, Harrisburg 13 (girls highlights)
Friday, December 21st - Consolation (Bearcat Arena)
Tuckerman 48, Newport 17 (girls highlights)
Armorel 65, Harrisburg 51 (Division 1 Boys)
Izard County 61, Mammoth Spring 49 (Division 2 Girls)
Armorel vs. Cross County (Division 1 Girls)
Marked Tree vs. EPC (Division 1 Girls)
Saturday, December 22nd (First National Bank Arena)
Mammoth Spring 59, CRA 38 (Division 1 Boys quarterfinal)
Salem 67, Viola 59 (Division 1 Boys quarterfinal)
12:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Riverside (Division 1 Boys quarterfinal)
1:30pm: Rector vs. Cross County (Division 1 Boys quarterfinal)
3:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Marked Tree (Division 2 Boys quarterfinal)
4:30pm: Manila vs. Bay (Division 2 Boys quarterfinal)
6:00pm: Trumann vs. East Poinsett County (Division 2 Boys quarterfinal)
7:30pm: Brookland vs. Valley View (Division 3 Boys quarterfinal)
Thursday, December 27th - Semifinals (First National Bank Arena)
10:30am: Batesville vs. Brookland (Division 3 Girls)
12:00pm: Nettleton vs. Valley View (Division 3 Girls)
1:30pm: Ridgefield Christian/Riverside winner vs. Salem (Division 1 Boys)
3:00pm: Trumann/EPC winner vs. Manila/Bay winner (Division 2 Boys)
4:30pm: Rector/Cross County winner vs. Mammoth Spring (Division 1 Boys)
6:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Rivercrest/Marked Tree winner (Division 2 Boys)
7:30pm: Westside vs. Blytheville (Division 3 Boys)
9:00pm: Nettleton vs. Brookland/Valley View winner (Division 3 Boys)
Thursday, December 27th - Consolation (Bearcat Arena)
10:30am: Manila vs. Buffalo Island Central (Division 1 Girls 3rd Place Game)
12:00pm: Viola vs. Trumann (Division 2 Girls 3rd Place Game)
1:30pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. CRA (Division 1 Boys)
3:00pm: Trumann/EPC loser vs. Manila/Bay loser (Division 2 Boys)
4:30pm: Marmaduke vs. Rivercrest/Marked Tree loser (Division 2 Boys)
6:00pm: Cave City vs. Rivercrest (Division 3 Girls)
7:30pm: Harrisburg vs. Westside (Division 3 Girls)
Friday, December 28th (First National Bank Arena)
12:00pm: Rector vs. Palestine-Wheatley (Division 1 Girls Championship)
1:30pm: Division 1 Boys Championship
3:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Riverside (Division 2 Girls Championship)
4:30pm: Division 2 Boys Championship
6:00pm: Division 3 Girls Championship
7:30pm: Division 3 Boys Championship
Friday, December 28th - Consolation (Bearcat Arena)
12:00pm: Division 1 Boys 3rd Place Game
1:30pm: Division 2 Boys 3rd Place Game
3:00pm: Division 3 Girls 3rd Place Game
TBD: Division 3 Boys Consolation Games
