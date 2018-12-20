Officers respond to car in convenience store

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Officers rushed to the scene of a vehicle in a store Wednesday morning.
A press release issued by the Blytheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division stated around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19, Blytheville Police Officers went to Gary’s Food Mart on West Moultrie after a burglar alarm went off.
Video surveillance showed a vehicle ramming the store front and then someone taking the ATM that was inside.
The entire incident only took about a minute.
The ATM was owned by the store and it is unknown how much money was inside it.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Blytheville Police Department’s CID at (870) 763-4411 or by calling (844) 910-STOP.
You can also contact them through email by clicking here.
