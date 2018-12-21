Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97

FILE - In this May 31, 2002 file photo, Audry Geisel, widow of Theodore Geisel, better known as children's book author Dr. Seuss, places her hand on the head of a just-unveiled sculpture of the writer next to his character, The Cat in the Hat, in Springfield, Mass. The Seuss memorial, located in Geisel's hometown, was created by his step-daughter, Lark Grey Dimond-Cates, second from left, with Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., third from left. Audrey Geisel died peacefully at her La Jolla, Calif., home on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at age 97. (AP Photo/Nancy Palmieri, File) (AP)