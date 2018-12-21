R2Knee2 comes to Region 8

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The White River Medical Center is now the only orthopedic program in the state that offers robotic technology in conjunction with a literal hands-off approach that doctors say it will allow them to perform surgery more precisely.
Dr. Dylan Carpenter and Dr. Wesley Greer are both Orthopedic surgery specialists at White River Health System who use the direct anterior approach for total hip replacement.
What makes their approach unique, is the MAKO robot also called R2Knee2 (a Robotic Assisted Arm).
“We essentially built a model, a 3-D CT scan which allows us to do virtual surgery before we go into the operating room with a patient,” Carpenter said. “This allows us to put the implants in the correct position."
The orthopedic surgeon guides the robotic arm during the surgery to position the implant in the knee and hip joints.
Officials with White River Medical Center says the Robotic-Arm does not perform surgery, make decisions on its own, or move without the surgeon guiding it.
Greer said they have a lot of success over the years doing things manually but this is the direction that technology is going.
“The nice thing about this is, if I want my cup exactly at 40 degrees, my cups right at 40 degrees.” Greer said. “If I want my version specific to something, I can set that ahead of time."
White River Medical System say that the surgical technique has its benefits including reduced muscle damage, reduced pain, and faster post-operative recovery.
To learn more about this technology and more visit: https://www.whiteriverhealthsystem.com/
