Small chances of showers in the forecast

Clear skies will become cloudy overnight as our next disturbance rolls in. A few light showers will be possible Sunday morning but shouldn’t amount to much. Rain should be gone by 10 AM and most of the cloud cover will be gone by lunch. We’ll be left with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Mostly sunny skies and dry on Monday with highs in the low 50s. Not a bad forecast for Christmas Eve. Clouds build back in overnight and more showers will be possible Christmas morning. These showers could last up to noon and then we stay dry but partly cloudy through the rest of Christmas Day. More showers on Wednesday before widespread rain will be possible on Thursday. Up to an inch of rain possible on Thursday. Temperatures will get in to the 60s on Thursday.