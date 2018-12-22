A-State women hoops 4 game winning streak snapped at Belmont

The Bruins shot the ball extremely well and knocked down 46.2 percent of its field goal attempts, while the Red Wolves struggled at times and shot just 31.1 percent for the game. Despite its struggles, Arkansas State battled Belmont in the first half and trailed 21-20 with five minutes to go in the half, before missing 11 straight shots that allowed the Bruins to go on a 9-0 run.