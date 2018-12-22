A-State women hoops 4 game winning streak snapped at Belmont

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 74-55 loss to Belmont Friday afternoon at the Curb Event Center.
Akasha Westbrook led the way with 17 points for A-State, who dropped to 5-5 on the year with the loss. Belmont improved its overall record to 7-3 with the win.
A-State was down seven at 33-26 at halftime but worked to close the deficit to within three after hitting six straight field goals at the midway point of the third quarter. After the Bruins opened the half on a run to push the lead to double digits, Starr Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer to get within 42-33.
The Red Wolves continued to scratch away at the lead and closed to within four after back-to-back triples from Payton Tennison and Jada Ford with 3:32 to go in the period. Westbrook made it a 47-44 contest after converting an and-1 play, but A-State could get no closer.
Belmont responded with a 9-0 run across the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter to push the advantage 56-44 and the deficit stayed at double-digits for the remainder of the afternoon.
“We played really well in the first half and gave great effort throughout most of the game,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “The thing with Belmont is any mistake you make they will make you pay and we got a little tired in the second half and they took advantage of that.”
The Bruins shot the ball extremely well and knocked down 46.2 percent of its field goal attempts, while the Red Wolves struggled at times and shot just 31.1 percent for the game. Despite its struggles, Arkansas State battled Belmont in the first half and trailed 21-20 with five minutes to go in the half, before missing 11 straight shots that allowed the Bruins to go on a 9-0 run.
Belmont had four players finish in double-figures, including Ellie Harmeyer, Jenny Roy and Darby Maggard who each had 17 points.
A-State will wrap-up non-conference play with a matchup at Missouri on Dec. 30. Tip-off from Columbia, Mo., is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC+ Network.
