Affidavit provides details on Ballard case

PIKE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A high school basketball coach accused of possessing computer child pornography reportedly told a 15-year-old he would give him $1,000 and a new pair of basketball shoes if he would send the coach an inappropriate text message, according to a probable cause affidavit released in the case.
In the affidavit, obtained and released Saturday to Region 8 News through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request, Pike County authorities spell out the allegations against Brandon Ballard.
Ballard was arrested Dec. 11 by authorities after the investigation in Pike County.
According to the affidavit, Kirby school officials spoke to the school’s resource officer about the 15-year-old victim, whose name was not released. The teen told authorities he began receiving inappropriate Snapchat messages from Ballard.
“The two (school officials) advised that the messages came from Brandon Ballard, who was a basketball coach in Northeast Arkansas and had coached a basketball camp in Kirby during the summer,” the affidavit read.
The SRO spoke to the juvenile, who said Ballard had coached him in the camp and had been sending messages back and forth since the camp happened in July 2018.
The juvenile said the text messages were normal until late October or early November 2018 when the inappropriate text messages began.
At first, the juvenile did not tell anyone about the texts but later told a teacher, who then told school officials, the affidavit noted.
The juvenile also told authorities that he did not have any of the original messages sent by Ballard saved. However, the school SRO told the 15-year-old to save or photograph any further messages that were sent to him by Ballard, according to the affidavit.
Authorities allege the juvenile then received another inappropriate message from Ballard. The SRO then contacted Pike County authorities.
Pike County authorities interviewed the teen and his grandmother Dec. 7, with the teen saying he received more messages from Ballard the night before.
“The juvenile showed (Sheriff’s Investigator Wayne) Epperly three photographs and a short video of the messages that he said was sent from Ballard. One message had a man’s face, whom the juvenile identified as Ballard, that said, ‘What’s up.’ Another message contained the same man’s face and said ‘How’s life.’ Another was a picture inside a vehicle and said, ‘No saving and no telling bro.’”
Police allege the short video also had an inappropriate message of the same nature as well.
However, the juvenile told authorities that there were other messages sent to him that had been recorded by a school official, the affidavit noted.
“The juvenile also said that Ballard had asked for his address previously and had also asked him to come and stay with him,” authorities allege in the affidavit.
Investigators also reviewed video recordings of other messages sent from Ballard, the affidavit noted.
“The messages showed that Ballard seemed to be waiting on messages from the juvenile. One said, ‘Just let me know before’ and another said, ‘that a boy, make sure it ain’t cold, ha,’ another said, ‘because I’m in public but not around anyone.’”
Ballard is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4.
