Arkansas State resumes Arizona Bowl preps with Friday morning workout

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State is 8 days away from playing in their 8th straight bowl game. The Red Wolves went back to work Friday morning.
The scarlet and black were indoors for a 2 plus hour session. Javonis Isaac is back to full strength, the All-Sun Belt tight end missed the last 3 games due to injury. Friday marked the first practice in 12 days, Blake Anderson didn’t see much rust with the Red Wolves.
8-4 A-State faces 7-5 Nevada December 29th in the Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is at 12:15pm, the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
