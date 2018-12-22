Authorities investigate Dollar General robbery on Highway 1 South

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 22, 2018 at 11:49 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 12:13 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County deputies are at the scene of a suspected armed robbery at the Dollar General store in the 5500 block of Highway 1 South, according to Craighead County dispatch.

According to dispatch, a black male suspect with black sweat pants and a black sweater was armed and went to the store.

However, other details are scarce.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

