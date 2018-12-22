Canada to embark on campaign to win release of citizens

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Freeland says China's detention of two Canadian citizens in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive is a worrying precedent that has resonated with allies. Freeland said Saturday, Dec. 22, on a conference call with reporters that it's an issue that concerns partners around the world, and Canada will continue having discussions about it. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Adrian Wyld)