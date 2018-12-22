Raf Simons out at Calvin Klein after 2 high-profile years

FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Raf Simons, winner of the awards for menswear designer of the year and womenswear designer of the year, poses in the press room at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Designer Raf Simons is parting ways with Calvin Klein after two years with the fashion company. Calvin Klein announced in a statement Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 the Belgian designer's departure as the chief creative officer was amicable. The company said it decided on a new brand direction different from Simons' creative vision.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)