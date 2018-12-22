Brazilian justice allows Boeing-Embraer venture to proceed

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, a pilot waves from the flight deck of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 as it rolls out for the airplane's first flight, in Renton, Wash. A temporary injunction freezing a joint venture between airplane manufacturers Boeing and Embraer has been overruled by a Brazilian justice. The ruling was made Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 by Federal Court President Therezinha Cazerta, who said that the matter is outside the court's purview. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)