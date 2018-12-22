Authorities: One in custody in connection with suspected armed robbery

BAY, AR (KAIT) - A person was being held in connection with the armed robbery of the Dollar General store in Bay as authorities continue to investigate.
According to Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the person, whose named was not released, was in custody Dec. 21.
Officers went to the the scene of a suspected armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in Bay Friday night.
According to police, three black men held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money. From there, the three suspects got into a car that was driven by a fourth person.
Police have said that the vehicle crashed on Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro with officers now in a foot pursuit.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
