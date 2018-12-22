Police: Search nets drugs, weapon

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension in connection to a 2017 shooting in downtown Jonesboro now faces drug and firearms charges after a search this week, according to Jonesboro police.
Chauncey Jovon Thomas of Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams after the search.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit investigators and agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force did the search at Thomas' home in the 3500-block of Galaxy Street.
Officers later found Thomas asleep in a bedroom when the search started.
“Thomas was removed from the room, at which time, agents and investigators began searching the room, locating a loaded Glock Gen 4 handgun with a laser and extended magazine located on a shelf in the top of the closet,” the affidavit noted. “Under the mattress of the bed Thomas was asleep on, officers located a plastic baggie containing nine suspected Lorazapam tablets.”
A $4,500 cash/surety bond was set Dec. 21 for Thomas by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Thomas will appear in circuit court Jan. 31.
