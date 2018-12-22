Report: Pediatric flu death reported

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - The state has seen its first pediatric death due to the flu since October, with the number of deaths now reaching six people, state health officials said Friday.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the child died. The flu season began in October and the state has seen six deaths so far due to the sickness.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported that the Centers for Disease Control noted there have been six pediatric deaths due to the flu nationwide so far this season.
