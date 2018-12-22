Sheriff’s department giving out gift cards instead of speeding tickets

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - People tend to associate those flashing blue lights with something negative, and it’s a connotation that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department is trying to change.
For the second year in a row, they gave out gift cards to people, instead of tickets, after pulling them over.
Deputy James Teague and Volunteer Chaplain Tracey Snell chased down and pulled over several vehicles Friday night.
But, they were traffic stops that ended in smiles and even a few hugs.
They had seven Walmart gift cards to pass out, five with $20 and two with $50.
The whole purpose for the new tradition was to spread Christmas cheer and help foster the relationship between police officers and the community.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said it’s a great way to give back to the community, and it’s a tradition they plan to continue each year.
