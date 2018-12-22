El Gordo fever: Spain enthralled by annual Christmas lottery

Asuncion Daguerre, left, a owner of lottery office, celebrates beside Edurne Gomez and Tomas Ariztia as show the winner number after selling the first prize Christmas lottery ticket El Gordo, or The Fat One, with the number 03347, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Holders of the ticket number 03347 struck it rich Saturday when they won the top prize in Spain's bumper Christmas lottery. The lottery dished out 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in prize-money this year.(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) (AP)