West Memphis Police Chief retires

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WREG) - Donald Oakes said this week that he was proud of the over quarter-century of service that he provided to residents in West Memphis while serving as a police officer.
Oakes, who was with the department for 26 years including the last seven years as police chief, officially retired this week. He said that training has changed a lot since he became a police officer, according to a report from Memphis television station WREG.
“The transition in law enforcement has changed from being heavy enforcement to community outreach. All the agencies moving in that direction is a learning curve,” Oakes said. “We’ve done a good job in doing that.”
A new mayor, Marco McClendon, takes office Jan. 1 with McClendon winning the race in a Dec. 4 runoff election.
Oakes told WREG that he has full confidence in McClendon.
“I am personal friends with mayor-elect McClendon. He’s been on the city council 16 years," Oakes said. “He’s been involved with the police department that entire time. There’s no reason for people to be concerned.”
Assistant police chief Eddie West became police chief Dec. 21, WREG reported.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/WREG. All rights reserved.