Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp among players heading to Cincinnati in massive deal with Dodgers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The hot stoves got a little hotter in Cincinnati on Friday when the Reds put together a massive deal with the Dodgers.
The Reds have acquired pitcher Alex Wood, infielder Kyle Farmer, outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, along with cash from the Dodgers. Cincinnati will send pitcher Homer Bailey and minor league prospects Jeter Downs (infielder) and Josiah Gray (pitcher) to Los Angeles.
The Reds would have owed Bailey $48 million in the next two seasons.
In 2018 for Los Angeles, Wood went 9-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 27 starts and six relief appearances. In 172 Major League appearances, including 129 starts, Wood is 52-40 with a career 3.29 ERA.
Gray, 21, was selected by the Reds with their third pick overall, also in the competitive balance lottery round, of June’s draft. In his first professional season this summer, he went 2-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 12 starts for Rookie Greeneville.
Downs, 20, was selected by the Reds in the competitive balance lottery round, the 32nd player taken overall, of the June 2017 first-year player draft. In his first 2 professional seasons he hit .260 with 19 HR, 76 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 170 games for Rookie Billings and Class A Dayton.
