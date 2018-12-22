Respite in Paris; Fewer protesters take to the streets

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests hold their phones as they walk past the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. A few hundred protesters cordoned by the police did walk across Paris toward the Madeleine Church near the Elysee Palace but were stopped by police in a small adjacent street as some shop owners closed down early. Tempers frayed and police fired tear gas to repel protesters trying to break through the police line. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)