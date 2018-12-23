Arkansas State led Syracuse early, but Orange pull away in 82-52 win

“I thought for the first 20 minutes we executed the game plan to perfection,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “We shared the ball well as we had nine assists and only four turnovers at the half. We took some chances in the second half with things we did not work on. We had guys trying to break off plays and we end up with 17 turnovers and I think that was the key to the game. We always say one of our goals is to make more free throws than our opponent attempts. Today, Syracuse was 27-of-33 and we only got to the line 15 times. We’ve got to be more aggressive and when we get in the paint we have to be strong with it. I think that’s where a lot of our turnovers happened as guys were trying to take shots that weren’t there.”