Authorities investigate shooting in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Both state and county authorities are looking into a shooting that left one man dead over the weekend in Southeast Missouri.
According to a media release from Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the shooting death of David Corey Gist of Steele on Dec. 22.
“Pemiscot County 911 received a call at 7:47 p.m. to County Road 217 and Missouri Highway A Saturday night from a female advising she had shot him in her home in self-defense,” Greenwell said in a statement to Region 8 News. “Upon deputies arrival, they found Gist in the home shot and deceased.”
Greenwell said Gist was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.
“The investigation is still ongoing, it appears it was a domestic dispute at this point,” Greenwell said, noting a female has been interviewed and no arrests have been made at this time.
