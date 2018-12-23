222 dead, hundreds injured after tsunami strikes Indonesia following volcanic eruption

(CNN/RNN) - At least 222 people have died and more than 800 were injured after a tsunami in Indonesia, officials report.
The tsunami hit the areas of Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, about 50 miles from Jakarta at the western tip of Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, early Sunday morning.
According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geological Agency, the tsunami “possibly resulted from an underwater landslide from the Mt. Krakatoa eruption” and a “tidal wave from the full moon.”
Krakatoa, situated on the Sunda Strait between West Java and South Sumatra, could be seen spewing lava and ash into the air as it erupted.
Sutopo tweeted that at least 430 houses and nine hotels in the Pandeglang area were destroyed.
“When the incident occurred, there were many tourists visiting the beaches along Pandeglang,” Sutopo said, The Jakarta Post reported.
The Asia Pacific Office for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies tweeted that its staff and volunteers had been aiding victims through the night.
Video circulated of the tsunami hitting a beach resort where an Indonesian pop band, called Seventeen, was playing. The band’s bassist was killed, according to CNN Indonesia, and other members of the band were missing.
The band’s vocalist, Riefian Fajarsyah, posted a video to Instagram in which he asked people to pray for his wife, who was also missing, and the other band members still missing.
Evacuation efforts are ongoing, according to Sutopo.
