Group helps to feed people in need

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A joint effort between St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Jonesboro brought Christmas cheer to those in need Saturday, Dec. 22.
The Two Saints Kitchen supplies a hot lunch every Saturday to those who might be hungry or homeless.
The group is a non-profit organization and relies on friendly donations and volunteers to help provide meals.
Dana Moses has been a volunteer with the Two Saints Kitchen for four years.
“Well, it’s just another way to give,” said Moses. “Christmas is about giving as much as receiving, or maybe even more so, and it’s just so good to see people gather together and have a good, hot meal together.”
Another volunteer, Perry Moses, spent his birthday feeding those less fortunate.
“It’s just an opportunity to help, and to be on the ground level in Jonesboro,” said Moses. “To be able to help people who are hungry, who are people we see everyday, we run in to these people at stores and out on the streets, and they recognize us, and we’re actually helping someone.”
The lunch served 102 people.
If you are in need of services from the Two Saints Kitchen or if you are interested in volunteering, you can call St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 870-932-2124.
