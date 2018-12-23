Japan emperor marks last birthday on throne, prays for peace

In this Dec. 1945, photo, then Crown Prince Akihito go to a school, in Tokyo. Akihito was 11 years old when he heard his father's voice announcing Japan's World War II surrender on the radio on Aug. 15, 1945. During the subsequent U.S. occupation of Japan, he was tutored in English by Elizabeth Vining, a Quaker, an experience that experts say gave Akihito his pacifist and democratic outlook. Emperor Akihito, who turns 85 on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, and will abdicate this spring, says he feels relieved to see the era of his reign coming to an end without having seen his country at war. (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)