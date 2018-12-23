Luck keeps Colts in playoff hunt with 28-27 win over Giants

When they said yes, Luck swung the ball out to a wide-open Rogers, who turned up the field and scooted into the end zone untouched for Indy's eighth win in nine games. The Colts (9-6) started 1-5, including 0-2 at home, but won their last six home games and now would make the playoffs for the first time in four years if they beat Tennessee next week. They could even win the AFC South with a win and a loss by Houston.