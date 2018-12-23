Mason Jones drops 21 pts as Arkansas beats Texas State

Gafford entered the game tied for 11th in the country in field-goal percentage, shooting 66.7 percent for the season. The Arkansas forward shot below his usual percentage on Saturday, hitting 5 of 9 shots, but he was also 9 of 14 on free throws and added a pair of blocks. "We didn't really have an answer for Gafford," Kaspar said. "I'm not sure a lot of people are going to have an answer for him."